Details of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo leaked

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
ç Somehow someone has managed to download the demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake published a few days ago in PlayStation Store and for now all that can be done with it is to keep an eye on the files within the download.

Among the files reviewed by a Reddit user are references to the languages ​​and the possible scenarios of this demonstration. The first is quite clear information, as it is detailed that the demo will be published in all languages ​​in which the game is announced.

In the case of the scenarios, it is speculated that they are kinematic. The other possibility is that we visit seven different playable places, which would not be bad at all.

At the moment we do not have a release date for this demonstration and we do not officially announce it. Of course, not being published has not saved her from always curious datamining.

Source.

