Details of Ronald Koeman’s call to Luis Suárez: how was the dialogue and reaction of the Uruguayan

Ronald Koeman called Luis Suárez to inform him that he will not take it into account for the next season

The beginning of the end of the crisis of Barcelona started several days ago. More precisely, it was in Lisbon for the quarterfinals of the Champions League against the current champion of the competition. After the historic defeat to the Bayern Munich, which was left with a brilliant 8-2 victory, several conflictive scenarios were activated in the Catalan club. Waiting for the resolution that will take Lionel Messi Regarding his future in the institution, the other case that exploded in the Catalan intern is the continuity of Luis Suárez.

In the last hours there was a call between the brand new coach Ronald Koeman and the Uruguayan attacker which confirmed what was an open secret. The club chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to get rid of the forward who became the third top scorer in the history of the institution with 198 goals in six years. For this reason it was the Dutch DT contacted the 9 of Barcelona to inform him that he will not have it into account for the 2020-2021 season, the last one with a current contract for Suárez.

Faced with this scenario, the Catalan press gave details of how the telephone exchange between the brand new coach and the Uruguayan goalscorer was. According to the newspapers Sport and Sports world, the communication between both protagonists only lasted a minute. At that time, Koeman told Luis that he will not be taken into account and the forward used the brief dialogue to express that their intention is not to create a problem with the club on their departure. Moreover, the Catalan media indicated that Suárez did not no claim in particular to the former coach of the Netherlands.

Luis Suárez and his future away from Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Looking ahead to what will be next August 31, the day that the Barcelona squad will resume training after the football debacle in Portugal, and which will be the first day in which the players will face the new coach, it will be necessary to see what will be the steps that the club’s leadership leadership will take to solve the future of Suárez. Bartomeu and company must agree with the forward’s attorneys for the termination of the Uruguayan’s contract, which still has one year left and another with the option to renew until 2022.

According to the Spanish press, the Gunman He would not be opposed to leaving the culé institution he arrived at after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil from Liverpool, England, who received 80 million euros for the attacker’s pass. What angered Suárez was the treatment he received from the managersSince neither the president nor the new technical secretary Ramón Planes -replaced Éric Abidal- contacted him to inform him that the intention of the club is to negotiate it.

With the aim of refounding the squad and, at the same time, causing a blow to the club’s treasury, the departure of Suárez from Barcelona would mean that the club would get rid of one of the highest contracts in the first team. In addition, it would cause the necessary space to give the final step towards hiring Lautaro Martínez, the Argentine forward chosen to replace the man who knew how to achieve an average of 0.70 points per game with the Blaugrana shirt.

Koeman replaced Quique Setién as Barcelona’s new coach (Reuters)

The next few hours will be decisive for the future of Barcelona. While waiting for the decision that Messi will make on his continuity, Ronald Koeman has already taken the first big step in his role as the new leader of the squad: he contacted the historic scorer and told him to find a new club.

