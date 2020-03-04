Details of how the trilogy of X-Force films would be revealed

Share it:

Director Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2) was to direct the Fox trilogy focused on the X-Force, a squad of mutant justicieros parodied in Deadpool movies and with a lot of potential to give us great moments of laughter and action in the cinema. The project was canceled after the purchase of 20th Century Fox at the hands of Disney and now Wadlow wants to share some ideas he had for these films.

In recent interviews, the director talks about how Tim Miller's Deadpool and David Leitch's Deadpool 2 turned his plans for Force-X into something irrelevant because of his way of presenting Cable.

What I can share about my vision of the license (and it is not very relevant since it was presented to Cable in Deadpool 2, and I wrote Force-X before Deadpool was released) was to ask if there were mutants going to a school deprived with Wolverine and Professor X, with his own Black Bird who was going to pick them up, what happened to the mutants who went to public schools. How about those who did not have a benefactor behind who cared for them and how about the children who had to seek life alone. We wanted to introduce Cable as that darker militant mentor.

The director continued to give more details about the work he did at the time:

I wrote the script of an arc of three films that led to the X-Force from what it was in the 90s with Rob Liefeld, with a band of boys fighting for what they believed, to in the third film show the grown group, changed and lost recruiting some new members and basically becoming the X-Force version of Rick Remender in the early 2000s. Then there would be a much darker and special operations group that had lost its way during the three films.

Liefeld's team included Boom Boom, Cannonball, Domino, Feral, Shatterstar, Warpath and Siryn. In 2010 Remender and Jeremy Opena had a team with Wolverine, Psylocke, Deadpool, Archangel, Fantomex and E.V.A.

Wadlow said that he is very grateful to have written the script of the film, even if he has not yet come forward. Despite this, he does not give up.

"Kevin Feige, if you're reading this, I'll do anything to work on your version of X-Men and the X-Force. I am a filmmaker in the 90s comics, so obviously I adore them deeply and it was a dream for me to script the X-Force and meet Rob Liefeld. I loved doing it and of course I will do anything to be part of this new vision they have planned".

