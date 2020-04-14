Details emerge from Pokémon Pink, the lost companion to Pokémon Yellow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dataminers have managed to extract data from Pink pokémon, which was destined to come out as a companion to Pokémon Yellow, the first generation spin-off from Pokémon that went on sale in 1998.

The news comes thanks to Pokémon historian Dr. Lava, based on information posted on a 4chan thread. Dr. Lava, who has documented many leaks and data extraction from code on previous occasions, has labeled the information "almost certainly legitimate." In ResetEra you can even see a screenshot of the alleged leaked source code, with the header referring to a pink and yellow version of the game.

The information is believed to come from the same person or group that leaked the Spaceworld demo ROM (a prototype for Pokémon Gold and Silver) and a series of betas that were distributed in 2018.

The Pokemon community has assumed that a Pink Pokémon would likely have featured Clefairy or Jigglypuff in the spotlight instead of Pikachu. Clefairy was defended as a potential mascot for the series before Pikachu's popularity, and Jigglypuff became popular due to the Pokemon anime.

The user of Twitter SnorlaxMonster He noted in a reply to the original tweet that a Japan-only Game Boy Camera once featured Pikachu and Clefairy standing next to each other, but this was changed to a Wario Land desasapland for the European launch of the peripheral. How intriguing!