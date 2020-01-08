Detailed the post-launch content of Resident Evil: Resistance

Share it:

Since it was officially announced, all eyes are on Resident Evil 3 Remake. However, we must not forget that the Capcom title will come with a spectacular gift under the arm: a very original and totally independent multiplayer. We talk, of course, about Resident Evil: Resistance, of which the Japanese company has just revealed new information.

To be exact, the information comes from an interview that the products of Resident Evil 3, Masao Kawada and Peter Fabiano, have made for Famitsu magazine (we via Gamingbolt). In it, they have detailed what the roadmap of the game is when it is already in the market.

Basically, ensuring that beyond the initial map of the beta phase, the game will receive multiple maps on a regular basis. In addition, they have also confirmed that the game will be updated with a progression system that will allow players to level up.

They have also confirmed that there will be two new characters that are not included in the beta version (that is, it is not one that you can see in the image above). One of them could be, most likely, Martin Sandwich, of which we have already spoken to you recently.

Remember that Resident Evil: Resistance will be part of Resident Evil 3 Remake at no additional cost. And the latter is scheduled for release on April 3, 2020. At the moment Capcom has not given information about the possible sale separately from the multiplayer.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Famitsu