Detailed four new characters from the Loki series

The cast search for Loki He continues to give some clues as to which characters could end up appearing in the Disney + series starring Tom Hiddleston, who will once again play the god of deception at UCM.

The Illuminerdi has investigated again in the casting offers related to the series and there they have found four new descriptions that could serve to identify new characters in the series:

Main actor – No specific age. Looking for someone with talent. With sense of humor. The role will have options in the series and in the cinema. It is needed for 5 or 6 episodes.

Woman 2 – A woman between 30 and 50 years old is sought. Of any race. It is needed for six episodes.

Casey – Gender and ethnicity open. Casey is an experienced and also exhausted intern. Extremely nice. Great comic gifts. Casey has spent his entire career working between four walls and always wants to do everything as stipulated in the manuals even when things get out of his control. Secondary character needed in four episodes.

John – John is a man. Open any ethnicity and from 27 to 36 years. A soldier very combative. Presumptuous and ominous. Secondary role. It is needed for four episodes.

When it comes to seeing how these characters fit in the series, the first thing that comes to mind is the Temporary Variation Agency, an entity that we know will go after Loki and will end up locking him for playing with the continuity of time. We were talking about this organization in this special report following the latest trailer of the Marvel series in which we could see Loki for a few seconds with the prisoner uniform of these managers who do not break the laws of time.