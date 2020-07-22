Destruction AllStars: the PS5 combat racer is revised in new images

Share it:

The authors of Lucid Games have released a new Destruction AllStars image gallery that shows the incredible graphics of their combat racer in development on PS5.

The Destruction AllStars project was announced at the PS5 games event on June 11 along with many other indie games. The authors of this title founded Lucid Games after the closure of Bizarre Creations, the historic British software house that shaped the series of Project Gotham Racing.

The title, as shown at Sony's nextgen show in mid-June, provides for brutal battles between armored vehicles and combat sessions in which the drivers, after getting out of the cars, can try their hand at even more frantic challenges.

Both in the "motorized" and in the typically action phases with a third person shot, users will be able to use a rather wide range of weapons, powers and abilities, in a riot of particle effects and lighting thanks to the computational power of PlayStation 5. In found at the bottom of the news new images of Destruction AllStars, to which we leave you in the hope of knowing as soon as possible the release period of this ambitious title devoted to competitive multiplayer.