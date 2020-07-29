Destroy All Humans, the remake: ready to invade Earth in the 4K Video Review!

Share it:

As promised by the latest trailer for Destroy All Humans !, the awaited remake of this cult videogame production now ready to make its debut, expected on PC and console on July 28th.

Renewed thanks to the implementation of a revised and improved graphic sector, the videogame cult is therefore ready to return to tread the stages of PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Strengthened by aesthetic renewal and a playful formula capable of withstanding the test of time, the remake of Destroy All Humans! offers the public a new opportunity to (re) discover this pearl of the past.

Debuted on the market now 15 years ago, the title has acquired new lifeblood thanks to the work carried out by the developers of Black Forest Games and to the publisher THQ Nordic. The authors spent their energy to ensure a return to the alien in grand style Crypton, exponent of the alien civilization of the Furon, ready to go to work to subjugate the human race: but what was the final result of this creative process?

To offer you every detail about it, in addition to the Destroy All Humans remake review! written by our Alessandro Bruni, the Everyeye editorial staff also offers you the Video Review of this new cross-platform production. As always, you can view it directly at the beginning of this news or on the Everyeye YouTube channel.