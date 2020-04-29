Destroy All Humans requirements revealed! on PC

Share it:

It is a remake of a 2005 game, but it is this "revision" nature that will allow users to opt for the PC version of Destroy All Humans! they can run the game even on somewhat older computers. In addition, the release date of the THQ Nordic title was released yesterday.

And today we have known the minimum and recommended requirements that the remake will have on Steam. Remember that the game will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC from next July 28, 2020. It is also expected to end up coming to Google Stadia, the cloud gaming service that yesterday announced a lot of news.

The requirements have been revealed by THQ itself although you can also find them already on the game's own page on Steam. So, next we proceed to share the minimum and recommended requirements in their respective lists.

Minimum requirements:

*Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

SW: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit).

Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit). Processor: AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) or better.

AMD FX-8320 (3.5 GHz) / Intel i5-4690K (3.5 GHz) or better. Memory: 6 GB of RAM.

6 GB of RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960. Storage: 25 GB of available space.

Recommended requirements:

*Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

SW: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit).

Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit). Processor: Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz) / AMD. Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better.

Intel Core i7-3930K (3.2 GHz) / AMD. Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) or better. Memory: 8 GB of RAM.

8 GB of RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. Storage: 25 GB of available space.

For those who do not know very well what this game is about, we can say that it is an action title with sandbox elements that allows us to control Crypto (an alien), with the sole mission of tormenting the human race.

This is what the description of the game says on Steam: "The cult classic is back! Terror the Earthlings of the 1950s in the role of the alien Crypto-137. Collect their DNA and topple the US Government in this remake of the legendary alien adventure, action and invasion game. Annihilate humans with alien weapons and psychic abilities. Destroy their cities with your flying saucer! A gigantic step on humanity! ".