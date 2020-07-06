Destroy All Humans Remake: THQ Nordic has released a trailer that introduces Area 42

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

THQ Nordic and the developers of Black Forest Games have released a new trailer for Destroy All Humans! remake introducing Area 42, a secret US government base that will stage the alien invasion.

THQ Nordic had previously released the demo of the remake of Destroy All Humans! available in PC version via GOG and Steam. The trial version guarantees about thirty minutes of play with a fully playable first mission and a challenge mission as a bonus.

The demo of Destroy All Humans! will also be available within the Summer Game Fest Demo Event linked to Xbox One which will start next July 21: during the week, among the many games, it will be possible to terrorize humanity in the role of the very dangerous alien Crypto-137, extracting the DNA of the unfortunate poor and destroying the United States government .

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Destroy All Humans! remake will be released on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 28th. The game is already available for pre-order in the Standard version and in the exclusive DNA Edition and Crypto-137 Edition, at the respective cost of 149.99 euros and 399.99 euros.