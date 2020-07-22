Destiny: the official Recipe Book is on sale on the Bungie Store

Share it:

To sweeten the pill of the announcement of the postponement of Destiny 2 Beyond the Light, Bungie and Insight Edtion invite all the Guardians with a passion for cooking to obtain the official Destiny Recipe Book.

Available today on the Bungie Store at a price of 37.99 euros, Destiny: The Official Cookbook is a practical volume that presents the many recipes collected by the Guardians exploring the Solar System. The recipe book thus contains various dishes, cocktails and desserts inspired by the settings and the protagonists of the Bungie sci-fi series.

To give shape to this recipe book, the writer Victoria Rosenthal ideally wore the clothes of Eva Levante to travel all over the world and in the extraplanetary colonies after the end of the Red War and thus succeed in creating a volume with numerous original ideas for try your hand at the stove.

Like any self-respecting good recipe book, of course the work carried out by Rosenthal also offers instructions is explanatory photos with the doses, the ingredients, the cooking times and the different steps to be taken to transform your Guardian into one experienced chef. At the bottom of the news you will find some pages that summarize the contents offered by this recipe book, but first we remind you that the next chapter of this iconic saga, Destiny 2 Beyond the Light, will be released on November 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, as well as on Xbox Series X and PS5 coinciding with the launch of the nextgen consoles by Microsoft and Sony.