Destiny 3 will wait longer than expected according to Bungie

Destiny 2 has been around for quite a while and, a few months after the release of the Shadows from the Deep expansion, some are wondering when the third chapter will be launched. However, according to Bungie's latest statements, it may take a while before the arrival of Destiny 3 on the shelves.

In the course of an interview with PCGamesN the good microphones David "DeeJ" Dague of Bungie has declared:

"I have no announcements to make at the moment in the next chapter of the franchise. Currently our efforts and our attention are directed to the upcoming seasons, which will gradually offer new fragments of history and keep players glued to the screen."

"I understand that you are curious to find out what will come after Destiny 2 and it is certainly an interesting question. I assure you that in the future we will have a lot to talk about, but I am sorry to say that this moment will arrive in quite a while."

It is therefore clear that the Seattle software house wants to focus mainly on the coming seasons of Destiny Year 3. However, it is not clear if DeeJ's words are an indication of the possible arrival of a Year 4 or the probable announcement of the third chapter between the spring and summer of 2020, so as to prepare for the launch also on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X.

In the meantime we remind you that Bungie kicked off the 2019 Aurora of Destiny 2 Shadows from the Deep, during which you can get numerous items for Christmas-themed customization and lots of extra experience points.