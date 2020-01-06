Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of January 3rd

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even today Xur has returned to sell exotic equipment in Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep and, among the objects available for purchase for the next few days we also find the powerful exotic shotgun Lord of the Wolves.

From today until next Tuesday 7 January 2020 you can visit Xur on I, to be precise, in a cave located in the area called Affliction of the Giant. Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

Blood Alchemy, exotic robe for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Fragments

Calp-35T1, exotic boots for Hunters – 23 Legendary Shards

Lord of Wolves, Exotic Pump Shotgun (Energy Weapon Slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

Valicadune, exotic greaves for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

Waiting to find out what else Xur will sell us next week, we remind you that you still have a few days to take advantage of the Aurora Christmas themed event, during which you can get bonus experience points, craft sweets for all NPCs and buy items unique for personalization in Everversum.