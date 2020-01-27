Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of January 24th

Share it:

Also this week Xur is back in Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep, boasting among the items on sale one of the exotic weapons introduced last September with the latest expansion: the Montecarlo.

From today until the next Tuesday 28 January 2020 it is possible to make a detour to the sprawling emissary of the Nine su Titan. As usual, Xur hides in the structure north of the Platform, one of the only two patrol areas on the planet invaded by Beehive and Fallen. Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

Brighe di Orfeo, exotic boots for hunters – 23 legendary fragments

Expression of truth, exotic helmet for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Fragments

Monte Carlo, exotic assault rifle (kinetic weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

Actium War Vehicle, exotic armor for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

Among the other items on sale we also find this time thepredestined engram (containing an exotic missing from your collection and available only once a week) and the Five of Swords, which unlocks the score multipliers for Nightfall.

Waiting to discover the next items on sale, we remind you that until next Tuesday you can go into battle thanks to the Iron Banner of the Season of Dawn of Destiny 2, whose feat has now been simplified.