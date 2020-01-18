Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of January 17th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On time like every Friday, our dear old Xur is back to wandering the patrol areas of Destiny 2's Dawn Season with numerous exotic items for sale.

From today until next Tuesday 21 January 2020 you can find the old Nine emissary on Nessus. To find the merchant all you have to do is jump on thehuge ship of Calus north of the map. Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

Defense of Shinobu, exotic gloves for Hunters – 23 Legendary Shards

Boots of the moonlight, exotic leggings for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Shards

Colony, exotic grenade launcher (heavy weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

Dumbledore mask, exotic helmet for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

We remind you that also this week it is possible to redeem a predestined engram (containing an exotic missing from your collection) and the Five of Swords, free and useful legendary object to enable particular modifiers in the Nightfall.

Speaking of exotic objects, it seems that the new Destiny 2 quest allows you to unlock an exotic sword, even if nobody has yet managed to solve the puzzle created by Bungie.