Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of February 7th

Xur has returned to hiding around the areas of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep and, once again, allows players to get hold of numerous exotic weapons and equipment without special efforts.

From today until next Tuesday 11 February 2020 you can find the old emissary of the Nine on the Tower, the game hub where the various NPCs are present. To find the merchant all you have to do is go to theHangar, the area located on the right side of the area and in which there are also Amanda Holliday and for some weeks also the legendary Titan Saint-14. Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

Black Claw, exotic sapda (heavy weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

Zuccone radar, exotic hood for Hunters – 23 Legendary Shards

Eonic Soul, gloves for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Shards

Rampant Lion, exotic boots for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

Also this week you will find the expensive in the inventory of Xur predestined engram (containing an exotic missing in your collection for the price of 97 Legendary Fragments) and the Five of Swords, a fundamental object for anyone who wants to throw himself into the fray of Cala la Notte.

Speaking of exotic items, have you already redeemed Destiny 2's weapons and other free content with Twitch Prime? On our pages you will also find the guide on how to accumulate Frattalina in Destiny 2, so as to contribute to the quest that will end with the return of the Trials of Osiris.