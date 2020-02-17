Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of February 14th

Share it:

Once again Xur, the mysterious merchant of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep thanks to which players can buy a lot of exotic weapons and armor with the Legendary Fragments.

From today until next Tuesday 18 February 2020 you can find the old Nine emissary on Nessus, for accuracy on the huge Calus ship north of the map.

Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

Traction cannon, exotic shotgun (heavy weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

Shadow of the Dragon, exotic tunic for hunters – 23 legendary fragments

Starfire Protocol, exotic robe for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Shards

Caress of the larval deity, exotic gloves for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

In addition to the exotic equipment that can be purchased directly, we also find in the inventory of Xur thepredestined engram (which we remind you containing an exotic missing in your collection at the cost of 97 Legendary Fragments) and the Five of Swords, an accessory that allows you to activate the modifiers in the Nightfall and increase the multiplier of the points.

We remind you that Destiny 2's Twitch Prime promotion is currently active, thanks to which you can instantly obtain weapons, spacecraft and other exotic content. On our pages you will also find the guide on how to accumulate Frattalina in Destiny 2, the particular material that must be deposited in the Tower Obelisk to speed up the arrival of the Osiris Trials.