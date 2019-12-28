Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of December 27th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As punctual as every Friday evening, even this week the emissary of the Nine has returned to hide in one of the planets available in Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep. Let's find out where it is and what items are on sale for the next few days.

From today until next Tuesday 31 December 2019 you can visit Xur in the European Dead Zone, to be precise north of the area called Winding bay.

Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

The Deer, exotic helmet for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Fragments

Electro-make-up sleeves, exotic gloves for Hunters – 23 Legendary Fragments

Riggente Leone, exotic grenade launcher (energy weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

MK. 44 Make way, exotic greaves for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

If you don't have enough legendary fragments available, you could complete some size with the equipment among the rewards, so you can destroy it and get the useful exchange materials.

We also remind you that the Christmas event of Destiny 2 is still online and on our pages you can find a complete guide to the recipes of Aurora 2019, so as to obtain weapons, Light Dust and bonus XP Points.