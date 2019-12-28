Technology

Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of December 27th

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

As punctual as every Friday evening, even this week the emissary of the Nine has returned to hide in one of the planets available in Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep. Let's find out where it is and what items are on sale for the next few days.

From today until next Tuesday 31 December 2019 you can visit Xur in the European Dead Zone, to be precise north of the area called Winding bay.

Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

  • The Deer, exotic helmet for Warlocks – 23 Legendary Fragments
  • Electro-make-up sleeves, exotic gloves for Hunters – 23 Legendary Fragments
  • Riggente Leone, exotic grenade launcher (energy weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards
  • MK. 44 Make way, exotic greaves for Titans – 23 Legendary Shards

If you don't have enough legendary fragments available, you could complete some size with the equipment among the rewards, so you can destroy it and get the useful exchange materials.

READ:  Windows 10 May 2019 Update seems to be a masterstroke as users congregate to the upgrade

We also remind you that the Christmas event of Destiny 2 is still online and on our pages you can find a complete guide to the recipes of Aurora 2019, so as to obtain weapons, Light Dust and bonus XP Points.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.