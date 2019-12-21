Destiny 2, Xur: where it is and what it sells on the weekend of December 20th

Share it:

Once again it is possible to hunt Xur around the Patrol areas of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep. Let's find out where the emissary of the Nine was hunted this time and what items you can buy.

From today until next Tuesday 24 December 2019 it will be possible to find Xur on Titan to his usual hiding place in theOutpost of the Sirens.

Here are the exotic items on sale this week:

Headdress of the assassin, exotic helmet for hunters – 23 Legendary Fragments

Controversial fortress, exotic gloves for sorcerers – 23 Legendary Shards

Two-tailed fox, exotic rocket launcher (heavy weapon slot) – 29 Legendary Shards

Valicadune, exotic greaves for titans – 23 Legendary Shards

We remind you that it is possible to take advantage of the purchase of exotic items from Xur to increase your secondary characters by some Power level, since the statistics of these objects are based on the level of your character and you will only have to equip your best weapons to have the possibility to buy armor with a slightly higher power level.

