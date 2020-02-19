Destiny 2: Will Osiris and the Mind of War be the protagonists of the next season?

Share it:

At the weekly reset of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep, which took place as usual this afternoon at 18:00, the players were greeted by an unexpected video that could have revealed the first clues about what will await them in the next season.

In the movie in question we see Osiris, the legendary sorcerer, visit Rasputin up Mars. The man's intentions do not seem to be the best, since he points a rifle towards the War Mind, calling it a traitor, a monster and a murderer despite the fact that the people of the Last City see him as a divinity. The sorcerer then explains the reasons that led him to abandon the Infinite Forest: the universe is about to be split in two between Light and Darkness. Since Rasputin's arsenal could decree the winner of the impending war, Osiris asks the sentient machine to take sides and, unfortunately, shortly before he can answer the video the video stops.

We can therefore guess that the next season of Destiny 2, which does not yet have a name, will see the Mind of War and the famous sorcerer who played an important role also during the Sunrise Season, since he is the one 'NPC who helped us save Saint-14 from certain death and to participate in the new activity that is called Sundial.

Are the events of the coming seasons finally leading us to the arrival of Darkness with the start of Year 4? Waiting to find out, we remind you that the Trials of Osiris are about to return with the next season and it is now possible to donate the Frattalina to access the lighthouse in advance and unlock the highly anticipated PvP mode, whose icon is already present in the Crucible menus .