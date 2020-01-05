Destiny 2, what awaits players in 2020? Bungie talks about it

Share it:

During the month of December, the Dawn Season brought several new features in Destiny 2, but what awaits the title Bungie during its third year of life?

He recently thought about answering this question Rachel Levine, producer at the software house. During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Daily Star, the latter highlighted how the development team plans to keep experimenting with the game universe, especially with regards to "the way Destiny tells stories". In particular, the approach taken by Bungie with the last two seasons of the game it has been indicated as an example model.

During the chat, he also intervened David Dague, Community Manager, who highlighted how the team as a whole is committed to pursuing one overall creative vision about Destiny and its evolution. When asked about the characteristics of the upcoming Seasons of Destiny 2, the latter invited to keep an open approach about challenges that will be proposed in the future by the team or "options they will have to create and optimize their characters"."The players – concluded – they should always expect Destiny to change and evolve".

In closing, we recall that during 2019 Destiny 2 embraced the free-to-play model.