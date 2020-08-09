Destiny 2 welcomes the Solstice of Heroes: images, videos and event bonuses

Share it:

With the splendid scenes of the Stasis power of Beyond the Light still in our eyes, we witness the announcement by Bungie of the Solstice of Heroes, the new event accessible for free by all the Guardians of the sci-fi shooter in continuous development.

The new business presented by the American software house will start the11 August and theSeptember 8. The beginning of the event will be indicated by the return of Eva Levante to the Tower and her encouragement to gather to celebrate the resilience shown by humanity's first defenders.

With the completion of theEve's company "Let the Solstice Begin", Guardians will be able to unlock the free Solstice of Heroes music track by redeeming it from the rewards of your Bungie account.

During the event, it will be possible to engage in a series of challenges against the Beehive, Cabal and Fallen in the European Ethereal Zone, with the retrieval of Solstice key fragments to unlock Packs that will contain powerful gear. The progression of Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes activities on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia will also grant access to new Triumphs, all while Tess Everis will take care to update its catalog to make room for brand new universal decorations, finishing moves, accessories and emotes.