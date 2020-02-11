Destiny 2 welcomes Scarlet Days: the special Valentine's Day event is now available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After having published the Italian trailer of The Scarlet Days, the team of Bungie kicked off the new special in – game event dedicated to the Valentine's day.

The initiative will remain available within the Destiny 2 universe only for a limited period of time. Started today, Tuesday 11 February, this will end next Tuesday 18 February. The event is free for all Hunters and Hunters traveling in the Bungie title, who will therefore be able to take advantage of all the bonuses and themed content.

A special event, in particular, invites players to collaborate in pairs to face a specific mission. To activate it, you will need to go to Tower for meet Lord Shanxx. It will thus be possible to try your hand at the activity Scarlet brace, a "unique event allows you and your partner to fight as one". News also forEverversum, which will host a decoration for weapons, a special item for the Specter and an emote designed for two Hunters. During the Scarlet Days event it will also be possible to get your hands on specials equipment theme:

A wrapper of Specter;

A decoration;

An emote;

A couple of goshawks;

In closing, we remind you that the next Season of Destiny 2 will witness a renewal of the swords: its start is expected for March 10th.