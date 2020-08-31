Destiny 2: The removed content will return in a new form, promises Bungie

Share it:

Coinciding with the arrival of Destiny 2 Beyond the Light, Bungie will inaugurate the DCV program to remove several destinations and a lot of content from the past, but with the promise of seeing them return in the future in a new form, as specified by the same US developers.

The content creator Aztecross discussed the matter with the Game Director Luke Smith and received reassurances from the Bungie rep about the “future fate” of the many content that will drop Destiny 2 this fall.

In the video titled “Because Beyond the Light is essentially Destiny 3”, the youtuber reports having learned from Smith himself that “What was explained to me was essentially this: ‘Hey, we have to take some of these planets off the map to redesign them and put them back into the game. The method chosen is for us the alternative to the development of Destiny 3′”.

Also according to Aztecross, the Dirigente at Bungie he would have confided that “There is nothing in Destiny 2 that does not allow us to do the same things that we could have done in a hypothetical Destiny 3”. Learn more about the changes that will accompany the start of the Beyond the Light phase scheduled for November 10, we refer you to this in-depth article on the content that will be removed from Destiny 2 and that, according to Bungie, we will review in the future in a different form. Also on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find an article on the future of Destiny 2 after Beyond the Light, with two expansions already planned by Bungie for continue until 2022 come on console nextgen the sci-fi experience of this sci-fi shooter.