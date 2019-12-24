Destiny 2: that's why Bungie chose Steam and not the Epic Games Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the main consequences of the divorce between Bungie and Activision was the abandonment by the Battle.net shooter in favor of Steam, a platform on which it also landed in the free version A New Light.

In a recent interview, the developers explained the reasons that led them to choose the Valve client instead of theEpic Games Store, where more and more publishers are bringing their products exclusively due to higher revenues. However, it seems that the Seattle-based team did not make their choice simply by aiming for higher earnings but considered numerous aspects.

Here are the words of David "DeeJ" Dague by Bungie:

"We have considered all possible aspects and have chosen Steam for a number of reasons that we consider obvious. Steam has a very large installed base. We have contacts with some members of the Valve team as we are physically close to their headquarters located in Belleveue. For this we thought it would be a good idea to welcome many new players into our community. "

However, it cannot be excluded that the game may arrive on other platforms in the future, including the Epic Games Store. The General Manager himself, Mark Noseworthy, he talked about this possibility during the last E3.

We remind you that this evening the first Iron Banner of the Season of Dawn of Destiny 2 will arrive, during which you can get version 2.0 of some old armor of the event starring Lord Saladin.

Did you know that it will be a long time before Bungie can officially reveal the third chapter of Destiny to the public? Therefore, it cannot be excluded that there may be a Year 4 in Destiny 2.