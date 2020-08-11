Destiny 2: Solstice of Heroes starts, here are all the details of the event

Share it:

Bungie confirms the opening of Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes, the new event accessible for free by all Guardians of the sci-fi shooter on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

As anticipated in recent days by the American software house, the Solstice of Heroes will be held from today, 11 August, until'September 8, with guaranteed access to all fans. At the heart of the next Destiny 2 task series we will find Eva Levante, whose return to the Tower will be a harbinger of news for the Guardians who wish to try their hand at these new challenges with which to celebrate the resilience and fighting spirit of the first defenders of humanity.

In the shadow of the Traveler, Eva will entrust users with the new one Quest "Let the Solstice Begin"Once completed, players will be able to unlock one free music track redeeming it from the Rewards section. For the duration of the event, you will be able to delight in a series of missions against the Hive, the Cabal and the Fallen who haunt the European Ethereal Zone, with the recovery of key fragments to get gods packages consisting of several elements of rare equipment.

As you progress through the Solstice of Heroes activities, you can also complete gods new Triumphs: for the duration of the event, the Tess Everis sulla Torre will offer an updated catalog with universal decorations, accessories, emotes and additional finishing moves to further customize your alter-ego. Did you also know that the next expansion of Bungie's blockbuster, Destiny 2 Beyond the Light, will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass with 4K and 60fps support on Xbox Series X?