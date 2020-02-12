Destiny 2: Servers return offline due to inventory problems

Share it:

It happened again: the servers of Destiny 2 Shadows from the Deep went back offline for the second time in a few weeks because of serious inventory problems.

In fact, it seems that tonight's update, which had the main purpose of introducing the Valentine's Day event that is called Scarlet Days, has caused the loss not only of the Lumen but also precious materials present in the inventory of many Guardians. Fortunately, Bungie immediately became aware of the problem and shut down the servers to work on a solution. According to the latest tweets from the Seattle-based software house, the problem has already been identified and it is only a matter of hours before everything returns to normal and, more importantly, nobody will lose the contents of their inventory.

The only drawback relates to the downtime of the game servers, since it will not be possible to play at least until 4:00 on this night. This wait is due to the long process by which developers will have to restore the status of each individual player's accounts to the time before the problem occurred.

Waiting for the servers to come back online, we invite you to read our guide on how to accumulate Frattalina in Destiny 2, so as to speed up the community event and unlock the Trials of Osiride as soon as possible.