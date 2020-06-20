Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals, Bungie presents the Season Pass

Share it:

Bungie has released a new trailer in Italian for the Destiny 2 Arrival Season Pass, a new wave of seasonal content for the famous looter shooter that anticipates the arrival of the Shadows from the Deep expansion.

Equipment, XP and rewards! Get the Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals Season Pass and immediately unlock the new Seasonal Armor Set and the new exotic grenade launcher, Aruzzolo Arido. You will also get a XP bonus that will speed up your seasonal progress and unlocking of engrams. Get carried away by the free world of Destiny 2. Discover a first-person combat system with fluid mechanics, explore the mysteries of the solar system and use elemental skills against powerful enemies. Create your own guardians and collect unique weapons, armor and equipment to customize your appearance and style of play. Have fun with the cinematic story of Destiny 2, alone or with friends. Join the other guardians in exciting cooperative missions or face them in different PvP modes.

Destiny 2 Beyond the Light will be available from September 22 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, later also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the launch window for the next-gen versions was not communicated.