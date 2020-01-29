Destiny 2 offline for emergency maintenance, the lumens of many users disappeared

Share it:

It seems that something in Seattle did not go as planned and in conjunction with the publication of the new update of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep, Bungie was forced to temporarily turn off the servers.

The main motivation behind this emergency maintenance is the numerous reports from users who have found themselves without some crafting materials and deprived of their Lumen, one of the main game currencies necessary to buy daily and weekly sizes as well as to apply changes to weapons and armor. According to what was stated on the game's official Twitter account, the development team would have already identified the cause of the problems encountered by Guardians around the world and it is likely that everything will return to normal shortly.

In the meantime, we remind you that the latest patch has introduced numerous changes thanks to which the game should be more fluid in the most excited moments as in the dungeon Pit of Heresy and in the raid Garden of Salvation, fixed some bugs related to seasonal mods when you apply to arches and unfortunately, has permanently removed the Corridors of Time puzzle, which can no longer be completed to unlock the special emblem and witness a unique dialogue regarding the Guardian and the legendary Titan Saint-14. In any case, you can also complete the exotic quest of the Bastion, the new fusion rifle whose quest can be completed very easily.

While waiting for the game servers to become active again, you can take a look at all the details regarding the changes introduced with the latest update directly on the official website.