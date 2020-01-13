Destiny 2 Iron Banner: Achievement Guide Ignite the Fires

Share it:

The Iron Banner He is also back in Destiny 2's Dawn Season. In this mini-guide, we explain how to accomplish the Light the Fires achievement assigned to the guardians by Lord Saladin.

During the Dawn season of Destiny 2 it will be possible to participate in the new editions of the Iron Banner, so as to obtain the new equipment made available by Lord Saladin. As the Iron Banner opens the doors to the guardians, players will be able to move forward with the quest Ignite the Fires. Below we explain how to complete it.

How to start the business Light the Fires

If you haven't already done so, go visit Lord Saladin on the Tower. The famous Iron Lord will entrust you with the feat Light the Fires, a six-step quest that will allow you to get the new legendary Iron Banner equipment as a reward. Let's see how to complete all the steps of the company.

Light the fires

To complete the first phase of the enterprise you must complete the following objectives:

Opponents defeated with the Super: 3

Areas conquered: 10

Defeated opponents: 30

You just have to dive into the Iron Banner, defeat your opponents and conquer the areas until you have reached the three objectives. Once completed, you can move on to the next step of the quest.

Wire

In this case you will need to have a good Scout Rifle and accomplish the following objectives:

Grace shots dealt with a Scout Rifle: 3

Completed games: 6

Areas conquered: 20

Pure iron

Continue to conquer the areas and defeat your opponents. The progress count is cumulative, so the conquered areas and previously defeated enemies will be taken into account. In this case you will also need to perform kills with a Shotgun:

Areas conquered: 30

Defeated opponents: 100

Grace shots dealt with a Shotgun: 20

Deadly metal

In this case you will need a good Portable Cannon:

Opponents defeated with the Super: 15

Areas conquered: 40

Blows of grace dealt with a Portable Cannon: 15

Iron rain

You will need a good Rocket Launcher as the Death Carrier:

Shots of Grace inflicted with a Rocket Launcher: 10

Areas conquered: 50

Completed games: 15

Iron mold

The last step of the company Light the Fires it simply requires you to return to Lord Saladin after completing all the previous steps. Once done, you will be rewarded with the new legendary equipment of the Iron Banner. Where do you stand with the company in question?

Talking about the new rewards available in Destiny 2, remember that on our pages we have also explained how to obtain Devil's Ruin, a new exotic Support Weapon obtainable by completing the quest Long Lost Parts.