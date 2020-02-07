Destiny 2: how to donate a lot of Polarized Fractal quickly

Share it:

Destiny 2 is welcoming the new event Empire foundations, during which Saint-14 will ask the Guardians to donate the Polarized Fractaline at the Foundation. Below we explain how to get this resource quickly, in order to unlock a unique emblem and its triumph.

By donating 5,000 units of Polarized Fractaline (or more) by the end of the Dawn Season (set for March 9, 2020), Destiny 2 players will be rewarded with a unique emblem and a triumph. If the whole community manages to donate a certain total amount of Fractaline (still to be determined), each Guardian will be rewarded with a new shader.

To help you donate as much Polarized Fractaline as possible, we explain below how to accumulate this resource as quickly as possible.

How to earn Polarized Fractaline

Below we list all the activities that allow you to earn new units of Polarized Fractaline:

Complete the weekly sizes of the Obelisk

Complete the daily sizes of Saint-14

Use the Fractaline Skimmer

Complete the triumphs of the Dawn Season

Complete Assaults and Crucible and Gambit matches

Complete the runs of Meridiana and Serraglio

Get the Fractaline generated weekly by the Obelisk Tower

If you are wondering what are the best ways to accumulate Polarized Fractaline, just read the tips below.

Dedicate yourself to sizes

Before upgrading your Obelisks, your only constant source of Fractal will be daily bounties of Saint-14 and the weekly sizes of the Obelisks. Saint-14 offers four a day and each of them guarantees 50 Polarized Fractaline, while each Obelisk offers two per week which reward with 100 units of Fractaline. If you have three characters, you can also complete these bounties with each of them. This means that the maximum amount of Fractaline you can get (with three guardians) in a week by completing bounties is 6,600 units.

An effective and fast method, but also repetitive and boring in the long run. Therefore, we advise you to put it into practice only for a week, and then return to completing the sizes with a normal rhythm. If you only care about getting the triumph and emblem (or if you don't have several characters to use) you could simply donate 5,000 units of Frattalina obtained with sizes. In this way, however, you would lose the advantages obtained by upgrading the Obelisks.

Upgrade the Obelisks

After getting a good amount of Fractaline from the sizes, go to the four Obelisks and upgrade them. In this way you will get several advantages such as unlocking special armor mods and improving the sundial's rewards.

Reaching the level 6 on each Obelisk you will be able to purchase a permanent buff from theFractaline extractor, which will give you a good chance to get 100 units of Fractalina from the completion of Assaults, games of Gambit or Crucible, Meridiana and Seraglio. Each Obelisk is linked to a specific activity, and for this reason we advise you to strengthen the one related to your favorite.

By upgrading them to level 9 you will further increase your chances of getting a buff. We advise you to do it as soon as possible, until you reach the level 11 for each Obelisk.

Rewards of the Obelisk Tower

After upgrading the Obelisks, there is only one thing left to do: connect them to the Tower Obelisk, which you can do by completing the four synchronization missions obtainable from the tower itself.

The reason this is important is that each week the Tower Obelisk generates Polarized Fractal to use based on the number of Obelisks you have synchronized with it, and the level you have reached with them. By connecting four Obelisks to level 11, they will generate 4,600 Fractaline units per week for you.