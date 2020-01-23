Destiny 2: guide to the exotic bastion quest, new fusion rifle

Share it:

If you have not completed the Time Corridors puzzle over the past week, know that it is now possible to complete the new exotic quest of the Season of Dawn in Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep without necessarily having to follow the intricate steps to get to the end of the maze.

With the latest weekly reset, which also made some changes to the Iron Banner Quest, players will be able to kick off the exotic quest of the Bastion and unlock it in a few simple steps. A fundamental requirement to be able to start the Company is to have purchased the Season Pass of the Dawn Season and completed the main quest in its entirety with the protagonist Saint-14. If you meet the above requirements, then you can head to the Tower Hangar, where you can talk to the legendary Titan and accept the exotic quest.

At this point, the short path that will lead you to obtain the new exotic rifle begins for you and, in a similar way to what was seen with the Devil's Ruin, it is a very simple quest to complete.

Here are all the steps:

Words words words

The first phase of the Quest is to eliminate five Captains or servants on the Riva Contorta. You can easily do everything without ever leaving the area called Thieves' Landing and, to simplify your life, you can take advantage of the presence of captains and servants in the lost sector Empty Tank, east of the area, right outside the Spider's lair.

Brawl on the back

To complete the second phase you will have to complete the Lost Sector called Empty tank and defeat the Captain Aksinikis, an additional boss that you will find a few moments before the final boss of the dungeon.

A strong arm

The third phase will ask you to kill 30 tough enemies (those with the yellow or orange waist indicator), complete 10 sizes of the Spider is 8 Public Events on Twisted Riva. Also in this case you can take advantage of the sectors lost to accumulate the kills, while for public events we recommend you to activate the heroic ones that are worth double, so as to speed up the completion of this step. As for the sizes, however, know that the weekly ones are also valid.

Abrupt awakening

At this point you will have to go to the lost sector Hunter's cave in Gola del Tetracorno (you can't go wrong, it's the only one in the area). Near a waterfall you will find blue fog, inspect it to continue the quest.

Altered head

The final step of the quest requires the killing of Profane Reysk, Waning Light. This particular enemy will appear in the last room of the modified version of the Assault La Tana Cava, which you will find navigating the map among the available missions.

If you have done all the steps correctly, simply return to the old Saint-14 on the Tower to receive the exotic weapon.