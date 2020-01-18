Destiny 2: Guardians for Australia, fundraising begins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The forest fires that are upsetting Australia they have been devastating. Many people have lost their homes, firefighters are risking their lives every day and an estimated hundreds of millions of wild animals have fallen victim to the fires.

All the profits will be donated directly to WIRESAustralia's largest wildlife rescue association and the NSW Rural Fire Service, which serves in the state of New South Wales, where the fires have been extremely devastating and desperately need containment.

Bungie has created a limited edition Guardians for Australia t-shirt proposed with an exclusive Destiny 2 Star Light, Star Bright emblem to be redeemed via code now available for pre-order on the Bungie Store and Bungie Store EU from Friday 17 January to Tuesday 18 February at 18.00. Availability will end with the weekly reset at the end of the Scarlet Days.

Bungie also wants thank the Australian Guardians for hitting the $ 12K AUD and Australian Red Cross support – their fundraising is available here. Thanks for your support and being part of the Bungie family.