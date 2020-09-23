Destiny 2: Forsaken and Shadowkeep are free on Xbox Game Pass

Returning from Jupiter’s orbit with a video on Destiny 2 Europe Beyond the Light, Bungie has made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers the double expansion pack of The Forsaken and Shadows from the Deep.

The two experiences developed by Bungie to enrich the playful and content offer of the blockbuster sci-fi over the last two years they have given Microsoft service subscribers access on Xbox One to all the missions, settings and activities included in the related expansions, except for the now experienced seasonal challenges.

Destiny 2 I Rinnegati focuses on the figure of Cayde-6 and on the battle fought by the Guardians on the edge of the Solar System to avenge its disappearance. With Destiny 2 Shadowkeepinstead, Bungie takes us to the bowels of the moon to face a sinister force that threatens to disrupt the lives of the inhabitants of the Last City of the Earth.

If you want to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of this double DLC by Destiny 2 gratis su Xbox Game Pass, we refer you to our insights into the origins of the Vex of Shadows from the Deep and the origins of the Nine and the Forsaken Emissary. Finally, to those who follow us, we remind you that many of the contents of the basic version of Destiny 2 will flow from the November 10 in the Vault of Beyond the Light, the program organized by Bungie to “focus” the contents of the sci-fi FPS by cutting outdated scenarios, activities and portions of the plot, but with the promise of proposing them in the future in a new guise, and original elements between history, equipment and scenarios, with the advent of Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.