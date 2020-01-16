Destiny 2: Does the mystery of the Corridors of Time lead to a new Exotic Sword?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours the players of Destiny 2 have dedicated themselves to Corridors of Time, a new mysterious area associated with the sundial. Will guardians be rewarded with a new exotic sword?

Gathered on Mercury by Osiris, the guardians of Destiny 2 have been catapulted into Corridors of Time, a mysterious labyrinthine area that seems to lead to a secret room, namely the tomb of Saint-14 with the relative book of Legends.

The players have opened a special thread on Reddit, where they are following the evolution of this activity. Apparently, by putting together a series of symbols it is possible to reach the final room with the tomb of the legendary Titan. As you can see in the tweet posted by the streamer Teawrex, moreover, on the grave it is possible to see a sword: whether it is a new exotic sword to be earned by completing the relative undertaking associated with the Corridors of Time?

According to the information leaked in the Reddit thread, it seems that soon we will know all the combinations of symbols necessary to reveal the mysteries of the Corridors of Time. As soon as we know more, we will not fail to update you on our pages, providing you with all the necessary information to deal with them.

On this occasion, we remind you that on our pages we have already explained how to get the Devil's Ruin.