Destiny 2, Dawn Season: the Iron Banner returns with a little news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours after the discovery of a solution to the corridors of the time of Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep, which gave players access to the particular Bastione fusion rifle, here is Lord Saladin returns to the Tower with his Iron Banner, whose quest has undergone some tweaks.

Following the numerous complaints of the players, Bungie has in fact decided to modify a particular step of the long and at times tedious quest, whose completion leads to the unlocking of an entire set of armor 2.0. Let's talk about the accuracy of the stage of the quest that asks the player to do a lot of kills with a rocket launcher in PvP games, a step that required a lot of time and a certain skill since heavy ammunition (violet ones, so to speak) are not always available and being able to grab them can be tiring. To run for cover, this quest phase will now complete itself, allowing Guardians to get armor faster and with less stress.

We remind you that the event entirely dedicated to competitive multiplayer will be active until the next weekly reset, or until 6:00 pm Italian time of January 28, 2020.