Destiny 2, Dawn Season: the Iron Banner returns, info on quests and armor

Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep Season of Dawn has started a few weeks ago and Bungie is ready to launch the first Iron Banner of the Christmas period, which will propose a new set of armor and numerous changes to the company useful for acquiring the armor in question.

From the last Weekly of Casa Bungie it is possible to learn that Lord Saladin's return to the Tower will take place next Tuesday 24 December 2019 at 18:00 Italian time and the event, during which extra value can be obtained by participating in the Crucible mode and completing the related sizes, will end at the same time on December 31, 2019. During this period the Guardians will be able to get possession of version 2.0 of the old armor Iron tribute.

With the event will come one new business which, according to the words of the developers, can be completed even after the event has ended and will allow you to obtain not only pieces of armor but also weapons. Unfortunately we do not yet know which weapons will be present over the next week, but it is very likely that the total absence of announcements on this is due to the return of old weapons. As usual, some very useful ones will also come back sizes that allow you to get Peak Armamenti.e. weapons and armor with a maximum power level of 970.

Waiting to return to the battlefield alongside the Iron Wolves, we remind you that on our pages you will find a practical guide to the Christmas recipes of the Aurora 2019 of Destiny 2 Shadows from the Deep.

Did you know that in a recent interview Bungie confirmed that the announcement of Destiny 3 will not take place soon?