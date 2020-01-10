Destiny 2: Bungie explains why some activities outside of Raids don't have matchmaking

Share it:

In the middle of Destiny 2 Shadows from the Deep Season of Dawn, Bungie representatives discuss with the fans of the continuously developing shooter explaining why they decided not to integrate matchmaking in some activities outside the Raids.

The debate was animated by a Reddit user with the message, shared and "approved" by nearly 8,000 goers of the portal, in which the Bungie team is urged to reveal the real reasons that led them to disable the matchmaking system for those multiplayer PvE activities and challenges outside Raids that require a high level of Power: "Wouldn't it have been easier to set a minimum Power level to grant us access to a matchmaking queue?", is the question addressed by the income Mwelsh2035 to the developers of Bellevue.

The Bungie Community Manager, known on the forum with the nickname of., Tried to answer this question Cozmo23, stating how "in the decision-making process that leads developers to decide whether an activity should be managed by a matchmaking system or not, we consider the coordination rate required by the activity itself, but also the blocked loadouts, the Guardians chosen, etc. We thank you anyway for your food for thought and for your understanding, I will refer everything to those in charge ".

In recent days, Bungie's high spheres have also illustrated their plans for the medium-long term support of the scifi shooter and explained what awaits Destiny 2 players in 2020.