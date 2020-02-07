Destiny 2: Bungie celebrates Valentine's Day with the video of the Scarlet Days event

Share it:

Bungie's leaders are preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day with all the Guardians of Destiny 2 and publish the video of Scarlet Days, the themed event that will take place on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia from 11 to February 18th.

During the Scarlet Days event, users of Bungie's sci-fi shooter will be able to get new ingame rewards meeting Lord Shaxx at the Tower to receive all the directives and the report of the activities to be carried out.

As happened in the last few years, once again the Scarlet Days will be focused on the challenges to be faced in pairs inside the Crucible multiplayer dimension: moving away from our partner during the game, the opponents will reveal our position on the map, hence the need to coordinate with their teammate to increase their chances of victory.

By participating in the Scarlet Days activities we will receive special equipment items such as weapon skins, armor components, emotes, exclusive vehicles and aesthetic customizations for your Guardian. Access to the Scarlet Days event will be possible for both users of the free-to-play version of Destiny 2 and for buyers of the DLC and seasonal expansions, including of course Shadows from the Deep.