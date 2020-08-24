Destiny 2 Beyond the Light: what content will be removed at launch on November 10?

Share it:

Over the years, Bungie’s universe has grown dramatically, and with the approach of Destiny 2’s Year 4 – which kicks off November 10 with the launch of the Beyond the Light expansion – the developers intend to lay the foundations. for a sustainable future.

Bungie has made it clear that Destiny 2 has outgrown it to be maintained and updated efficiently, and that complexity helps to increase the number of bugs, as well as hinder innovation. In order to guarantee efficient and continuous support over the years, the team made the decision to remove old content that has become less popular and export them to the Destiny Content Deposit (Destiny Content Vault).

The first content that will be removed from the game at the launch of Beyond the Light will be the destinations Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury, Leviathan and related activities, including raids. This means that the free campaigns The Red War, The Curse of Osiris and The War Mind will also end up in the Vault. On the other hand, Bungie is working on one “expanded origin story for the Guardians”, which will be available to all players from the launch of Beyond the Light. The campaigns, content and raids of the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions will continue to be playable by the owners of the respective expansions.

So what will be in Destiny 2 when Beyond the Light kicks off Year 4? Players will find the new Europe destination with all the related activities of the new expansion, the Moon, the Tangled Shore, the Dreaming City, the European Dead Zone and Nessus. In addition, directly from Destiny 1, the Cosmodrome will return, complete with The Will of Crota assault. At some point in year 4 the return of the Vault of Glass, the first and unforgettable raid in the history of the game.

For a extremely detailed overview of the contents (PvP and Gambit maps, modes, dungeons, exotic quests, catalysts) that will be removed and of those that will remain we advise you to consult the official Bungie post. Destiny 2 Beyond the Light will launch on November 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. It will be part of the Xbox Game Pass since launch and is also expected to debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X with a 4K 60fps edition, complete with a free upgrade from previous generation versions.