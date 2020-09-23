Destiny 2 Beyond the Light: the new trailer takes us to Europe

On the day that marks the entry of Shadowkeep and Forsaken for free on Xbox Game Pass, the boys of Bungie publish a new trailer for Destiny 2 Beyond the Light that takes us among the immense icy expanses of the Jupiter moon Europe.

With Oltre la Luce, the US software house that gave birth to the serie at hello will try to modernize the playful, narrative and content formulas of Destiny 2 through a generous injection of unpublished content that will pass, for example, to the addition of the new power of the Stasi.

As for the setting chosen to center the story of the expansion, with Europe the Bungie team promises to make every activity to be carried out in the guise of Guardians even more exciting thanks to the presence of multiple points of interest which will contribute to shaping a fluid and constantly evolving narrative.

Destiny 2 Beyond the Light is scheduled for release on November 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Xbox Series X and S, as well as on PS5 for the launch of Sony’s nextgen console which, here in Italy, will take place on November 19th. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will be able to access this DLC for free (but not its Season Pass) from November 10, even on Xbox Series X and S with a graphic upgrade and 4K / 60fps support (also accessible on PlayStation 5 and free for those who purchase the expansion on PS4).