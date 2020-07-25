Destiny 2 Beyond the Light: the new power of the Stasi in action in a trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Many players are still sorry for the recent postponement of Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, expansion initially scheduled for September and now expected for November 10th. Fortunately, yesterday was a particularly busy day.

During Xbox Games Showcase, the event that presented the games coming to Xbox Series X, it was announced that Destiny 2: Beyond the Light will become part of the Xbox Game Pass from launch, together with the base game (already free-to- play) and all major DLCs, such as Forsaken and Shadows from the Deep. However, the announcement, addressed to Microsoft players, has been accompanied by a trailer that will be interesting for users of all platforms, since it officially showed the power of the Stasi in action.

The Stasi will represent one of the biggest novelties of the expansion, being treated of the first added power since the debut of the original Destiny chapter in 2014, intended to support the well-known solar, arc and vacuum powers. Guardians will be able to use it for slow down enemies with stasis fields or immobilize them and then destroy them. Each subclass of titans, sorcerers and hunters will wield stasis differently. Get an idea of ​​its potential by watching the trailer at the opening.

Destiny 2, remember, is also destined to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, platforms on which it will support 4K at 60fps, in addition to Smart Delivery and free upgrade from the previous generation versions.