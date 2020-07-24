Destiny 2: Beyond the Light on day one on the Xbox Game Pass, it will support 4K / 60fps on Series X

Share it:

During the appointment dedicated to the games of Xbox Series X there was not only talk of exclusives and among the titles shown there was also Destiny 2: Beyond the Light. Microsoft has indeed confirmed that the new DLC of the Bungie shooter will become part of the catalog Xbox Game Pass since launch.

Anyone who is playing the free to play version of the shooter, therefore, next September will be able to download the game with all the main DLCs (Forsaken and Shadows from the Deep) at no additional cost (as long as they have an active subscription to the Xbox Game Pass) and will receive at launch, i.e. November 10, 2020, also the expansion Beyond the Light. The free downloadable package from subscribers to the Microsoft service will make available to players only the main content and not the seasonal mini-expansions, which will be purchased separately in a Season Pass of the Year 4 or individually.

During the event it was also reiterated how Destiny 2 will come also optimized for Xbox Series X, platform whose power will allow the game to run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The game will also be playable via Project xCloud on tablets and smartphones.

Waiting to find out more information on the expansion, we remind you that only a few days ago Destiny 2 Beyond the Light was postponed for a few weeks and the current season was consequently prolonged.