Destiny 2 Beyond the Light: map and info of Europa, the new patrol area

After showing us the trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond the Light Europe, Bungie decided to update the official first person shooter site with a significant amount of destination information coming with the next paid DLC.

According to the development team, Europa is a frozen planet that hides dangerous secrets related to the Darkness and on which it lives Private, a new threat that the Guardians will face. Around the new game area we also find places that hide Golden Age technology and which we will probably explore in the main Beyond the Light quest.

These are the main places in Europe, a new patrol area:

Ruins of the Vespers: once home to thousands of settlers, it is now all that remains of the Clovis Bray colony

Abyss of Asterion: the Vex structures visible on the surface are only the tip of the iceberg

Promontorio di Cadmium: a snowy landscape, presumed to be the site of a buried structure called Exoscienza Bray

Pass of Charon: the site of the communications center of Europa, the origin of a distress signal sent by Variks

Beyond: an old friend awaits you on this clearing overlooking the clash between Light and Dark

By visiting the official website of Destiny 2 Beyond the Light it is also possible to view an interactive map of Europe, which allows you to preview what will be the places through which we will move during the various main and secondary activities of Year 4.

Did you know that Destiny 2: Forsaken and Shadowkeep is free for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting today? At the launch of the next expansion, scheduled for November 10, 2020, subscribers to the microsoft service will also be able to access the new content at no additional cost in addition to theupgrade gratuito for those who want to play on Xbox Series X, platform on which the shooter will shoot at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.