Destiny 2 as a National Geographic documentary, here's the fun video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you love Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep and the many landscapes that can be freely explored during patrols? Then you absolutely cannot miss this bizarre video made by a fan and inspired by the classic documentaries that air on National Geographic.

The video consists of a series of shots that show us not only the landscapes of Earth, Titan, I. is Nessus, but also the creatures that populate the game world. To accompany the images we find the famous song from the official soundtrack that you will surely have heard at the beginning of the Red War in the very first mission of the game, when Ghaul gets the better of the Last City and forces our Guardian to flee.

All of this brings to mind Bungie's recent statements that Destiny 2 could sooner or later turn into a movie or TV series. Who knows if the video in question could reach the eyes of the development team based in Seattle, which could draw inspiration from it to create something similar in a professional way and involving all the races and environments currently present in the game and narrate all the details also outside the Grimoire.