Destiny 2: all combinations of the Corridors of Time

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the end the mystery of the Corridors of Time Destiny 2 has been resolved by the Guardians. In this mini-guide we will list all the combinations to be used in the Corridors of Time, in order to unlock the new exotic feat of the Bastion.

You can access the Corridors of Time participating in the Sundial. By sequencing a series of symbols, the Guardians can arrive in the presence of Saint-14 and obtain the exotic feat of the Bastion. Below we list all 19 combinations to be entered, plus the special combination to obtain the legendary Salvatore del Past emblem.

At the bottom of the page you will find a small legend of the symbols used in the different combinations. Starting from the left, the symbols are respectively: four-leaf clover, snake, diamond, hexagon and cross.

All Destiny 2 Time Corridor Codes

Code 1 : cross, snake, four-leaf clover, hexagon, snake, cross, diamond

: cross, snake, four-leaf clover, hexagon, snake, cross, diamond Code 2 : four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, hexagon, hexagon, cross, diamond, snake

: four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, hexagon, hexagon, cross, diamond, snake Code 3 : cross, four-leaf clover, diamond, diamond, snake, diamond, diamond

: cross, four-leaf clover, diamond, diamond, snake, diamond, diamond Code 4 : diamond, four-leaf clover, cross, hexagon, four-leaf clover, hexagon, four-leaf clover

: diamond, four-leaf clover, cross, hexagon, four-leaf clover, hexagon, four-leaf clover Code 5 : diamond, cross, snake, hexagon, hexagon, diamond, cross

: diamond, cross, snake, hexagon, hexagon, diamond, cross Code 6 : diamond, hexagon, snake, hexagon, four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, cross

: diamond, hexagon, snake, hexagon, four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, cross Code 7 : diamond, cross, four-leaf clover, hexagon, snake, hexagon, snake

: diamond, cross, four-leaf clover, hexagon, snake, hexagon, snake Code 8 : four-leaf clover, cross, four-leaf clover, hexagon, four-leaf clover, diamond, snake

: four-leaf clover, cross, four-leaf clover, hexagon, four-leaf clover, diamond, snake Code 9 : four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, snake, diamond, hexagon, diamond

: four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, four-leaf clover, snake, diamond, hexagon, diamond Code 10 : cross, hexagon, four-leaf clover, hexagon, cross, diamond, hexagon

: cross, hexagon, four-leaf clover, hexagon, cross, diamond, hexagon Code 11 : snake, hexagon, snake, hexagon, diamond, hexagon, snake

: snake, hexagon, snake, hexagon, diamond, hexagon, snake Code 12 : hexagon, snake, cross, hexagon, snake, hexagon, cross

: hexagon, snake, cross, hexagon, snake, hexagon, cross Code 13 : four-leaf clover, cross, four-leaf clover, diamond, snake, snake, hexagon

: four-leaf clover, cross, four-leaf clover, diamond, snake, snake, hexagon Code 14 : hexagon, diamond, snake, cross, hexagon, cross, cross

: hexagon, diamond, snake, cross, hexagon, cross, cross Code 15 : four-leaf clover, hexagon, cross, diamond, cross, snake, diamond

: four-leaf clover, hexagon, cross, diamond, cross, snake, diamond Code 16 : snake, hexagon, hexagon, hexagon, cross, diamond, diamond

: snake, hexagon, hexagon, hexagon, cross, diamond, diamond Code 17 : four-leaf clover, diamond, hexagon, four-leaf clover, cross, diamond, cross

: four-leaf clover, diamond, hexagon, four-leaf clover, cross, diamond, cross Code 18 : diamond, cross, cross, four-leaf clover, snake, cross, diamond

: diamond, cross, cross, four-leaf clover, snake, cross, diamond Code 19 : hexagon, cross, cross, diamond, hexagon, snake, snake

: hexagon, cross, cross, diamond, hexagon, snake, snake Final code for Chronometric Core : four-leaf clover, diamond, snake, four-leaf clover, cross, cross, hexagon, hexagon, hexagon, cross, diamond, cross, snake, diamond, four-leaf clover, snake, cross, cross, snake, snake, hexagon, diamond, four-leaf clover, cross, diamond , hexagon, hexagon, diamond, cross, diamond.

: four-leaf clover, diamond, snake, four-leaf clover, cross, cross, hexagon, hexagon, hexagon, cross, diamond, cross, snake, diamond, four-leaf clover, snake, cross, cross, snake, snake, hexagon, diamond, four-leaf clover, cross, diamond , hexagon, hexagon, diamond, cross, diamond. Emblem code: diamond, four-leaf clover, snake, cross, hexagon, hexagon, cross, hexagon, diamond, four-leaf clover, snake

These combinations must be inserted in the Corridors of Time, as you pass through the labyrinth, as you can see in the video proposed at the opening. Once you reach the final area and enter the last code, you will finally get the Chronometric Core, object that you can take to Saint-14 on the Tower to start the exotic quest of the Bastion.

Speaking of exotic weapons, we remind you that on our pages we have explained how to obtain Devil's Ruin.