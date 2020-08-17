Destiny 2: After 20 years in Bungie, a developer receives a real Exotic Weapon as a gift

Share it:

Through his social profiles, the Game Director of Destiny 2 Christopher Barrett proudly displays the replica of his favorite Exotic weapon that Bungie executives gave him for twenty years with the company.

The work colleagues and the upper echelons of Bungie thus decide to reward the passion lavished by Barrett in the long apprenticeship completed in the ranks of the American software house that gave shape to the iconic shooter series of Halo is Destiny.

The weapon chosen by Bungie to pay homage to Barrett is Destiny 2's Lord of the Wolves, one of the most popular Exotic Rifles among Guardians who engage in multiplayer challenges offered by the Crucible or in PvE activities between Assaults, Incursions and various events. In the box that contains the 1: 1 scale replica Lord of the Wolves also features a metal plaque featuring Bungie's thanks "for 20 years of extraordinary service offered".

In recent days, Sony also wanted to engage in a similar initiative to launch a competition between its employees and award prizes for achieving Platinum in Ghost of Tsushima: i 50 employees who were the first to reach this milestone have achieved one replica of the Tsuba, the guard of traditional Japanese swords.