Destiny 2: a leak reveals the return of the Trials of Osiris and the name of the new season

In the last few hours, the Destiny 2: Shadows from the Deep dataminer may have made some very interesting discoveries about the content coming soon in the Bungie shooter.

In the next few days, in fact, the Guardians will face a new company entitled Empyrean Foundation, during which it will be necessary to return to Mercury and restore the Lighthouse, or the Lighthouse. In this particular place we have already been in the first chapter thanks to Trials of Osirissince it was right here that you could receive the final prize after hitting seven straight wins in competitive PvP mode. This means that the famous mode is about to make its return and, in all probability, will be the highlight of the next season.

Upon completion of the company we can in fact read a message indicating its return to the Season of the Worthy (which in Italian could take the name of Season of Deserving), thus revealing what will be the title of the next season of Year 3 of Destiny 2.

Waiting to find out more details on the arrival of the Osiris Trials, we remind you that Destiny 2 is in emergency maintenance due to some problems that emerged with the publication of the latest update.