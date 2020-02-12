Destiny 2: a fan finds a way to reduce the Tower's loading times

Share it:

With the latest update of Destiny 2, the authors of Bungie have modified the management system of the instances of the Tower: as a result of this change, several users claim to have to wait several tens of seconds before entering the Hub of the blockbuster sci- fi.

From the Destiny 2 subreddit pages, a title buff claims to have discovered a way to significantly reduce the Tower loading time. According to what the fan known as Cayde-4043, in order to solve this problem just access the console settings and change the system date and time while waiting for the entrance to the Tower: once you reach the Hub, you can return to the usual values ​​for the date and time of the console and repeat the operation as many times as you want.

The system devised by the redditor seems to have the desired effects, judging by the tone of the comments accompanying his post on the popular video game forum: the solution found by Cayde-4043, moreover, seems to work both for those who have installed the game on the hard disk internal console that for those who, perhaps, preferred to opt for the installation of an SSD. Are you also having problems accessing the Destiny 2 Tower? As usual, use the comment board to share your opinion or to tell us about your experience with the new system introduced by Bungie with the patch 2.7.1 of the blockbuster shooter.