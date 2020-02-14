Despite your fears! Yalitza Aparicio SURPRISES with photography on the beach (PHOTO)

The beautiful actress Yalitza Aparicio he has taken a break and decided to vacation in a mexican beach, in which he announced something very important.

Through their InstaStories, the actress shared a photo in which she can be seen swimming in Xcaret, Quintana Roo.

One of the images he shared gave much to talk about, because it shows it at the bottom of the water, swimming in what seems to be a sexy bikini.

But not even his outfit is what caught our attention, because what surprised us was to see her swimming, since shortly after I filmed RomeAparicio said that I didn't know how to swim, so it had been difficult to record the scenes of the sea.

“It was a very complicated scene. I do not know how to swim. I do not like the sea. Seeing that immensity of the waves was something that caused more fear in me”, Said the beautiful actress.

It is worth mentioning that with photography, Yalitza shows us that he has fought his fears and that he has sought to grow in all aspects.

With information from Excelsior